Avondale Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Avondale Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.63.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.9 %

COST stock opened at $564.77 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $571.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $250.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $550.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $518.55.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

