AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Shares Gap Up to $55.66

Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $55.66, but opened at $57.01. AXIS Capital shares last traded at $58.07, with a volume of 59,198 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.81 and its 200 day moving average is $54.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.84.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 6,000 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,193,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $552,169,000 after acquiring an additional 60,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,317,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $408,797,000 after acquiring an additional 61,648 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,904,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,871,000 after acquiring an additional 58,717 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,820,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,274,000 after acquiring an additional 190,417 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in AXIS Capital by 8.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,554,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,295,000 after buying an additional 195,535 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

