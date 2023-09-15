B. Riley Increases Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Price Target to $20.00

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Burford Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Burford Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BUR

Burford Capital Trading Down 2.8 %

BUR stock opened at $15.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.92. Burford Capital has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.31.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $44.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Burford Capital will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burford Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 1.6%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Burford Capital by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 20,117 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Burford Capital by 273,700.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Burford Capital by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,040,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,558,000 after buying an additional 27,034 shares during the period. Bandera Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 843,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 19,978 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Burford Capital by 162.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 141,400 shares during the last quarter.

About Burford Capital

(Get Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.