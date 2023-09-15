BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Lowers Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.5% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 88.7% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the first quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MA opened at $413.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $401.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $418.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total transaction of $2,481,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,565,450.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total value of $2,481,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,565,450.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,267 shares of company stock worth $161,485,243 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

