BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Sells 1,570 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 19.7% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $33,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 26,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 130,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $118.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.40. The stock has a market cap of $474.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.43.

View Our Latest Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.