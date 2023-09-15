Bangor Savings Bank Acquires 19,614 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,614 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 4.0% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bangor Savings Bank owned 0.27% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $35,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $248,829,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO remained flat at $47.88 during trading on Friday. 147,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,164. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.28. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.71 and a twelve month high of $49.13.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

