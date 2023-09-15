Bangor Savings Bank Acquires 520 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% in the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 21,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ADM. Argus upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $80.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,238. The firm has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $69.92 and a one year high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.