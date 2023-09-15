Bangor Savings Bank Acquires 9,526 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 530.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE SO traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $71.08. 2,105,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,041,326. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $78.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at $7,164,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,164,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,490 shares of company stock worth $2,934,355 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

