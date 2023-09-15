Bangor Savings Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 409,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,836 shares during the quarter. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $10,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAB. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 81,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 29,161 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,198,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,225,000 after purchasing an additional 220,980 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $359,000.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BAB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.77. The company had a trading volume of 18,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,129. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.39 and a twelve month high of $27.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.44.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.