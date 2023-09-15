Bangor Savings Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.5% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.00. The company had a trading volume of 54,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,187. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $178.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

