Bangor Savings Bank Grows Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 102,768.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Paychex by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,158 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,495 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Paychex by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,437,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,144,000 after acquiring an additional 699,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,164,000 after acquiring an additional 651,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAYX. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.12.

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,583. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.79%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total transaction of $1,258,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,825.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total transaction of $1,258,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,825.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

