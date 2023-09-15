Bangor Savings Bank Has $1.15 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 4,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.5% in the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 2,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 90.5% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 277,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,508,000 after buying an additional 131,880 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $4,600,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 504.0% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Bank of America cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at $73,814,067.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at $73,814,067.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 360,648 shares of company stock worth $41,396,371. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:PSX traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $121.42. The stock had a trading volume of 936,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,176. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.94 and its 200 day moving average is $102.35. The company has a market cap of $54.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $125.19.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

