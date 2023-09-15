Bangor Savings Bank Has $921,000 Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSCO. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays cut Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $254.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.83.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,469. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.31. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $181.40 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

