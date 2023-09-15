Bangor Savings Bank Has $954,000 Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,833 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Medtronic by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 802,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,674,000 after purchasing an additional 418,648 shares during the last quarter. Viawealth LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in Medtronic by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 40,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Medtronic by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MDT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,172,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,654,933. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.33 and a 200 day moving average of $84.35. The company has a market cap of $108.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 101.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

