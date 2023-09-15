Bangor Savings Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $444.89. The company had a trading volume of 238,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $104.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $455.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.29. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.46.

View Our Latest Report on ELV

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.