Bangor Savings Bank Invests $2.17 Million in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 47,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,081,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,860 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9,488.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,165,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,402 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 889.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,285 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,778,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,804,000 after buying an additional 640,560 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,835,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,427,000 after buying an additional 516,445 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FBND stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.37. 63,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,320. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.96.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

