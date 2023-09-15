Bangor Savings Bank Lowers Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Bangor Savings Bank cut its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on AWK shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.83.

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.71. The stock had a trading volume of 370,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,989. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.80. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.57. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $162.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 59.08%.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.