Bangor Savings Bank Makes New Investment in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 69.4% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Okta from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on Okta from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.32.

OKTA stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.06. The company had a trading volume of 345,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,633. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.65. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $91.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.67 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 28.66%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

