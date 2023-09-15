Bangor Savings Bank Purchases 3,689 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,935,000 after buying an additional 13,965 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,393,000 after buying an additional 55,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth $220,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 48.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.70. 285,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average is $18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.24. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.74.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $278.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.67 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 6.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VIRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Virtu Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VIRT

Insider Transactions at Virtu Financial

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 50,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $853,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,400.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $853,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,400.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Molluso bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $257,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 358,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,607.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Virtu Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.