Bangor Savings Bank Purchases 60,432 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 109,876.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,487 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 60,432 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in UiPath were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,993 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $114,786,000 after purchasing an additional 99,242 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 59.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of UiPath stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $17.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,927,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,867,228. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.22. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.47 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $287.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PATH shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.84.

Get Our Latest Report on PATH

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 56,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $1,016,185.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 879,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,808,083.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $620,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,344,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,859,609.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 56,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $1,016,185.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 879,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,808,083.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,835 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.