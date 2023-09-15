Bangor Savings Bank Raises Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.19.

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $261.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,807,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $139.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.49 and a 200 day moving average of $237.31. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

