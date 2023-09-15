Bangor Savings Bank Sells 187 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 822.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 1,264.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.91. 726,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,718,151. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.60. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.27 and a 12 month high of $193.94. The stock has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The company had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. BNP Paribas raised Snowflake from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Snowflake from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $1,378,026.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,244,664.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $227,310.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 764,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,836,721.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $1,378,026.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $30,244,664.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 642,925 shares of company stock valued at $113,590,347 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

