Bangor Savings Bank Sells 22,960 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bangor Savings Bank lessened its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,960 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bangor Savings Bank owned 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $17,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,091,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% in the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $35.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,058. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.22. The company has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $36.85.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

