Bangor Savings Bank Takes $7.40 Million Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 194,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,397,000. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for approximately 0.8% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bangor Savings Bank owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 75,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

GLDM traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.26. The stock had a trading volume of 132,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,528. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $40.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.66.

