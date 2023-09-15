Bangor Savings Bank Takes Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 41,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 554.1% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 60,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 50,865 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $806,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $775,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 65,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.82. 851,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,297,260. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.11 and a twelve month high of $74.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

