Bangor Savings Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,484 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,449,000 after purchasing an additional 40,338 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 647.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 646,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after buying an additional 560,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

NYSEARCA BKLN remained flat at $21.25 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,545,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,309,552. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average of $20.90. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

