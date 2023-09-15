Bangor Savings Bank Trims Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,663 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,072 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,402 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.6% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 17,213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.9% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 2,644 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.41.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $4.89 on Friday, reaching $139.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,861,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,990,369. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $155.26. The company has a market capitalization of $117.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

