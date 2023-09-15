Bank of America Boosts Relx (NYSE:RELX) Price Target to GBX 3,200

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from GBX 3,080 ($38.54) to GBX 3,200 ($40.05) in a research report report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,915 ($36.48) to GBX 3,000 ($37.54) in a report on Friday, September 8th. Investec upgraded shares of Relx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,930 ($36.67) to GBX 2,960 ($37.04) in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,585 ($32.35) to GBX 2,700 ($33.79) in a report on Monday, July 3rd.

NYSE:RELX opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.22. Relx has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $34.67.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2195 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Relx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Relx by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

