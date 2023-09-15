Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 171,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,374 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.97. 9,960,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,015,785. The stock has a market cap of $230.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average is $29.33.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

