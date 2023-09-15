Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

BCS has been the topic of several other reports. BCS lowered their target price on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.63) to GBX 190 ($2.38) in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. BNP Paribas cut Barclays from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $206.67.

Barclays Stock Up 1.5 %

BCS stock opened at $7.97 on Monday. Barclays has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average is $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 22.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Barclays will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. Barclays’s payout ratio is 15.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barclays

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 1,934.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 159,996 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Barclays by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,299,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,166,000 after purchasing an additional 175,029 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Barclays by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Barclays by 1,026.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 265,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 242,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Barclays by 171.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

