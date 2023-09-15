Bechtle AG (OTCMKTS:BECTY) Short Interest Down 42.9% in August

Bechtle AG (OTCMKTS:BECTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Bechtle Price Performance
Shares of BECTY opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33. Bechtle has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $10.15.
Bechtle Company Profile
