Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BLPH. Brookline Capital Management downgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Laidlaw downgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from $30.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLPH opened at $0.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.11. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.64.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Bellerophon Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,338,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 33,527 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 31,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

