Berenberg Bank Boosts Currys (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Price Target to GBX 62

Currys (OTCMKTS:DSITF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 58 ($0.73) to GBX 62 ($0.78) in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on Currys from GBX 65 ($0.81) to GBX 53 ($0.66) in a research report on Friday, July 7th.
Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.
