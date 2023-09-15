Berenberg Bank Boosts Informa (OTCMKTS:IFPJF) Price Target to GBX 850

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFPJF – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 820 ($10.26) to GBX 850 ($10.64) in a report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 850 ($10.64) to GBX 900 ($11.26) in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 760 ($9.51) to GBX 770 ($9.64) in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Investec cut shares of Informa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 700 ($8.76) to GBX 735 ($9.20) in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Get Informa alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Informa

Informa Price Performance

About Informa

Informa stock opened at $8.90 on Monday. Informa has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.25.

(Get Free Report)

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.