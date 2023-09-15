Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,340 ($16.77) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.58% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut Dunelm Group to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,300 ($16.27) to GBX 1,000 ($12.51) in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,228 ($15.37).

Dunelm Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Dunelm Group Company Profile

DNLM opened at GBX 1,130 ($14.14) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,527.03, a P/E/G ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,125.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,137.42. Dunelm Group has a one year low of GBX 693.50 ($8.68) and a one year high of GBX 1,292 ($16.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

