Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,340 ($16.77) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.58% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut Dunelm Group to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,300 ($16.27) to GBX 1,000 ($12.51) in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,228 ($15.37).
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dunelm Group
Dunelm Group Trading Down 1.2 %
Dunelm Group Company Profile
Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dunelm Group
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Institutions and Insiders Are Gobbling Up Shares of HASI
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Investors Betting On Triple-Digit Sales Growth At Las Vegas Sands
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 Reasons Why AMD Might Breakout Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.