Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 460 ($5.76) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.90% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Friday, September 8th.
Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products.
