Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 460 ($5.76) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.90% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Friday, September 8th.

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Price Performance

About Pets at Home Group

Shares of LON:PETS opened at GBX 351.40 ($4.40) on Wednesday. Pets at Home Group has a 12 month low of GBX 254.80 ($3.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 400.20 ($5.01). The stock has a market cap of £1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,758.57, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 371.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 374.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

(Get Free Report)

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.