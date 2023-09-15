Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stake Boosted by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,667 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,612,957 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,535,106,000 after purchasing an additional 223,536 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,152,129 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $803,778,000 after purchasing an additional 123,256 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 32.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $773,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,006 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,524,178 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $362,884,000 after buying an additional 449,408 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,218,968 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $329,735,000 after buying an additional 27,257 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $8,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 349,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,786,947.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $2,779,728.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $8,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 349,448 shares in the company, valued at $29,786,947.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 384,191 shares of company stock valued at $32,028,728. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Price Performance

NYSE BBY opened at $73.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.52 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

