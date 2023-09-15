Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Upgraded at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. B. Riley currently has $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BCYC. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.75.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BCYC

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $20.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market cap of $628.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.01. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $33.49.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 621.69% and a negative return on equity of 54.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bicycle Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $37,599.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,122,385.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,346 shares of company stock worth $58,885 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bicycle Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.