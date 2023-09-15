BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock Price Up 3.6%

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.55 and last traded at $14.50. Approximately 132,292 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 350,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLFS shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average is $19.43.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.22). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 51.20% and a negative return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $39.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 271,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,414.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 271,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,414.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 58,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $771,738.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,630,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,716,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,491 shares of company stock worth $591,650 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 10.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,217,000 after buying an additional 522,912 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 45.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,560,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,545,000 after buying an additional 486,631 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 14.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,415,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,953,000 after buying an additional 311,913 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 26.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,270,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,544,000 after buying an additional 263,021 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 79.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 488,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,619,000 after buying an additional 216,856 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

