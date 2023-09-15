Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.54 and last traded at C$1.56. Approximately 89,287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,616,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.58.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$421.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64.

In other Bitfarms news, Senior Officer Paul Magrath sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.92, for a total transaction of C$67,074.00. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

