BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 653 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 759 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $767.69.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.4 %

BLK stock opened at $706.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65. The stock has a market cap of $105.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $705.78 and its 200 day moving average is $681.03.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.36 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

