Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY – Get Free Report) rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.98 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.97 ($0.01). Approximately 17,799,561 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 7,148,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.94 ($0.01).

Bluejay Mining Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Bluejay Mining Company Profile

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, titanium, platinum, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals.

