BMO Capital Markets Lowers Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$52.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. National Bankshares set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$55.73.

Enbridge Stock Up 2.6 %

Enbridge stock opened at C$47.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$47.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$50.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$44.86 and a twelve month high of C$56.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$96.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of C$10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.9373385 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.8875 dividend. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 188.83%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

