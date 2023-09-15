Boaz Energy Ii, Llc Sells 2,200 Shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $14,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,083,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,736,928.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,400 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $8,834.00.

On Friday, September 8th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $9,525.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $10,761.00.

On Friday, September 1st, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $8,138.00.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $7,560.00.

On Monday, August 28th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $11,322.00.

On Friday, August 25th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $6,210.00.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $12,240.00.

On Monday, August 21st, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $17,226.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PRT opened at $6.63 on Friday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $8.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6.01.

PermRock Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 159.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PermRock Royalty Trust by 50.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

Further Reading

