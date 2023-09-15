Boltwood Capital Management Has $533,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Boltwood Capital Management cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,786 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $326.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.17.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $284.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,656,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,257,201. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

