Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Raised to C$45.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Boralex from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Boralex from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$46.27.

Boralex stock opened at C$32.98 on Monday. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$29.75 and a 1 year high of C$47.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$33.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.22, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of C$3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.39, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.34.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$202.35 million. Boralex had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 3.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Boralex will post 1.1371285 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is 212.90%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

