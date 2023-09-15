Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG) Receives $9.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRAG shares. TheStreet raised Bragg Gaming Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get Bragg Gaming Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRAG opened at $4.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.96. The company has a market cap of $109.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Bragg Gaming Group has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $5.80.

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.90 million. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.96%. Analysts anticipate that Bragg Gaming Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bragg Gaming Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRAG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Bragg Gaming Group by 2,102.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 26,151 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 32.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 396,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Bragg Gaming Group in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Bragg Gaming Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the period. 5.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as an online gaming and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides content services from iGaming platform and turnkey gaming solution; and proprietary third-party gaming content, which delivers through a single integrated platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bragg Gaming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.