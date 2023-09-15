Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZW) Short Interest Down 41.9% in August

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the August 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Stock Up 12.7 %

NASDAQ BREZW traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.25. 396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,097. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14.

