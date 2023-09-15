Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT – Free Report) to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 240 ($3.00) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 204 ($2.55).
Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bridgepoint Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.
Bridgepoint Group Stock Up 0.8 %
Bridgepoint Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Bridgepoint Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. Bridgepoint Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,625.00%.
Insider Transactions at Bridgepoint Group
In other news, insider William Jackson purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.37) per share, for a total transaction of £378,000 ($473,032.16). Corporate insiders own 26.24% of the company’s stock.
Bridgepoint Group Company Profile
Bridgepoint Group plc operates as a private equity and credit fund manager in Europe, the United States, and China. The company invests in the middle market private assets. It specialises and invests in private equity and credit internationally across advanced industrials, technology, business and financial services, and healthcare sectors.
