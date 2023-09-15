Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT – Free Report) to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 240 ($3.00) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 204 ($2.55).

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bridgepoint Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Get Bridgepoint Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Bridgepoint Group

Bridgepoint Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Bridgepoint Group Increases Dividend

Shares of BPT opened at GBX 194.80 ($2.44) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,228.75, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46. Bridgepoint Group has a 52 week low of GBX 164.80 ($2.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 272.80 ($3.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 6.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 186.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 210.39.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Bridgepoint Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. Bridgepoint Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,625.00%.

Insider Transactions at Bridgepoint Group

In other news, insider William Jackson purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.37) per share, for a total transaction of £378,000 ($473,032.16). Corporate insiders own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

Bridgepoint Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bridgepoint Group plc operates as a private equity and credit fund manager in Europe, the United States, and China. The company invests in the middle market private assets. It specialises and invests in private equity and credit internationally across advanced industrials, technology, business and financial services, and healthcare sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgepoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgepoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.