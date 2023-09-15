Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Insider Allan Jr. Bridgford Buys 4,000 Shares

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) insider Allan Jr. Bridgford purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $44,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Allan Jr. Bridgford also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 30th, Allan Jr. Bridgford acquired 1,048 shares of Bridgford Foods stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $12,146.32.
- On Monday, August 28th, Allan Jr. Bridgford acquired 2,000 shares of Bridgford Foods stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $23,040.00.
- On Wednesday, August 23rd, Allan Jr. Bridgford acquired 2,876 shares of Bridgford Foods stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $33,275.32.
Bridgford Foods Trading Up 0.3 %
Bridgford Foods stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.23. Bridgford Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of -0.52.
Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.
