Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Insider Allan Jr. Bridgford Buys 4,000 Shares

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) insider Allan Jr. Bridgford purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $44,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Allan Jr. Bridgford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 30th, Allan Jr. Bridgford acquired 1,048 shares of Bridgford Foods stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $12,146.32.

On Monday, August 28th, Allan Jr. Bridgford acquired 2,000 shares of Bridgford Foods stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $23,040.00.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Allan Jr. Bridgford acquired 2,876 shares of Bridgford Foods stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $33,275.32.

Bridgford Foods Trading Up 0.3 %

Bridgford Foods stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.23. Bridgford Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of -0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgford Foods

Bridgford Foods Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 111,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

